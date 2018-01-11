Dismantling Jobs Act not in national interest-Boccia (2)

Milan, January 11 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industrial employers confederation Confindustria, said Thursday that he was against the idea of scrapping the Jobs Act labour reform. "Dismantling reforms that have had effects on the real economy is equal to not pursuing the national interest, Boccia said. On Wednesday Forza Italia chief and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's proposed abolished the labour reform, which was passed by Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi's 2014-16 government, if the centre right wins the March 4 general election. The controversial reform, among other things, waters down the regulations on unfair dismissal, with the aim being to encourage firms to take on young people on stable, open-ended labour contracts.