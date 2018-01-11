Italian retail sales up 1.1% in November - ISTAT (2)

Rome, January 11 - Italian retail sales increased by 1.1% in November with respect to October in value terms and by 0.8% in volume terms, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said sales were up by 1.4% in value terms compared to November 2016 and by 0.6% in volume terms. "When comparing with November 2016, the retail trade index increased by 1.4%, with large scale distribution stores showing strong growth at 2.6% and food goods going up 2.0%, while non-food goods went up 1.1%," ISTAT said. "Estimates for small and medium scale distribution also increased by 0.2% comparing to a year earlier".