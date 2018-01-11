Rome

Italian retail sales up 1.1% in November - ISTAT (2)

Year-on-year rise of 1.4%

Italian retail sales up 1.1% in November - ISTAT (2)

Rome, January 11 - Italian retail sales increased by 1.1% in November with respect to October in value terms and by 0.8% in volume terms, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said sales were up by 1.4% in value terms compared to November 2016 and by 0.6% in volume terms. "When comparing with November 2016, the retail trade index increased by 1.4%, with large scale distribution stores showing strong growth at 2.6% and food goods going up 2.0%, while non-food goods went up 1.1%," ISTAT said. "Estimates for small and medium scale distribution also increased by 0.2% comparing to a year earlier".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

70enne travolto e ucciso

70enne travolto e ucciso

di Salvatore De Maria

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Quel matrimonio tra clan e politica celebrato nei boschi della Sila

Quel matrimonio tra clan e politica celebrato nei boschi della Sila

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33