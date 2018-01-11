Amatrice hit by 3.6-magnitude quake

Rome, January 11 - A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Lazio town of Amatrice at 4:48 on Thursday, the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said. There are no reports of major injuries or damage so far. A magnitude-6 quake in August 2016 claimed around 300 lives, the majority in Amatrice, and caused massive damage.