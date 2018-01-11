Italy has joined recovery dance says S&P (2)

Paris, January 11 - Jean-Michel Six, S&P Global Chief Economist for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, on Thursday gave a positive view of Italy's growth performance. After saying Portugal's growth was "spectacular", Six added: "another good news is that the Italians have joined the dance with a return to recovery". He stressed, however, that the Italy had not yet regained the ground lost during the economic crisis. "The Italian GDP is still under that of 2007, but it any case there are signs of recovery"," he said.