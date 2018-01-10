2 doctors probed for newborn death

Modena
10/01/2018
Modena, January 10 - Two gynecologists at Sassuolo hospital have been placed under investigation in the death of a newborn baby in June 2016, judicial sources said Wednesday. One of the two women is suspected of culpable manslaughter while both are suspected of personal injuries, the sources said. The baby's parents complained that the pregnant mother was sent home more than once despite having severe pains.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa
di Giuseppe Lo Re
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online