2 doctors probed for newborn death

Modena

Modena, January 10 - Two gynecologists at Sassuolo hospital have been placed under investigation in the death of a newborn baby in June 2016, judicial sources said Wednesday. One of the two women is suspected of culpable manslaughter while both are suspected of personal injuries, the sources said. The baby's parents complained that the pregnant mother was sent home more than once despite having severe pains.

