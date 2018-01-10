Pope calls on priests 'not to rush during Mass'

Vatican City
10/01/2018
Vatican City, January 10 - Pope Francis on Wednesday called on Catholic priests not to rush during Mass and stressed that silence was necessary for prayer. Speaking at his weekly general audience, the pope added that silence is not simply the absence of words, but rather a way to prepare to hear "other voices", such as those of the heart and the Holy Spirit.
