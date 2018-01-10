Home price index dropped 0.5% in Q3 and 0.8% on yr, IS (2)

Rome
10/01/2018
Rome, January 10 - In the third quarter of 2017, the price index for homes bought by families either for residential or investment purposes dropped by 0.5% on the previous quarter and by 0.8% on the same period of 2016. The figures were given by national statistics institute ISTAT, which noted that the drop in home prices was flanked by a 1.5% rise in residential real estate bought.
