Venice

Tourists drive onto Venice canal bank

End up next to Grand Canal

Tourists drive onto Venice canal bank

Venice, January 10 - A car full of tourists ended up close to the banks of Venice's Grand Canal after taking one of the Piazzale Roma terminal's emergency ambulance ramps by mistake. The car ended up stuck beneath the Calatrava bridge and traffic cops had to tell the driver how to get out.

