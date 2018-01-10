US Senator lying on Russia meddling in Italy vote - Moscow

Moscow
10/01/2018
Moscow, January 10 - A US Senator who claimed Russia was set to meddle in Italy's March 4 general election "is a liar", Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said of Democrat Ben Cardin Wednesday. Speaking to ANSA, she said "it's up to the Italians who to elect as their leaders". Cardin's staff said in a report that "with elections coming in 2018. Italy could be a target for the Kremlin's electoral meddling, which will probably try to boost parties contrary to the renewal of EU sanctions on Russia."
