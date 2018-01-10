Our govt will scrap vaccine obligation - Salvini (4)

Rome

Italy should be vaccinated against incompetents - Lorenzin

Rome, January 10 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday a centre-right government would scrap a law passed by the current executive making vaccinations obligatory for school admission. "We'll cancel the Lorenzin law," he said referring to the legislation drafted by Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin. "Vaccinations yes, obligation no". Salvini also said the centre-right coalition would scrap "the absurd tax on electronic cigarettes" if it wins the March 4 general election. The centre-left alliance is currently ahead in the polls. Lorenzin quickly hit back. "Italy should be vaccinated against incompetents," Lorenzin said via Twitter. "The position of Salvini and other top League figures, who today say that they want to abolish the vaccination obligation as the first measure (in government) is the same as that of the 5-Star Movement. "The League is playing with the health of the Italian people, with the health of our children, for a few votes more". Ex-premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said "a battle of civilisation is being waged on vaccines, because saying No means jeopardising our children's safety". He said "I would like politicians to be judged on this, and people to decide who to support on that basis".

