Rome

Regeni tutor home, office searched in Cambridge (4)

PC, pendrive, hard disk, cellphone seized

Rome, January 10 - The home and office of Giulio Regeni's Cambridge supervisor Dr Maha Abdelrahman were searched Wednesday in a probe into the Italian researcher's torture and murder in Egypt early in 2016. Rome prosecutors seized a PC, pen drive, hard disk and cellphone. The search was authorised after the lecturer was questioned by prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco and special police units in collaboration with UK authorities. "The IT material and the documents obtained will be useful to clear up, once and for all, the role of the professor in the matters being probed," prosecutors said. The lecturer remains a person with information on the case, and is not under investigation, they said.

