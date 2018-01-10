Parents break teacher's rib after son rebuked (3)

Siracusa, January 10 - The parents of a boy rebuked by a PE teacher near Siracusa in Sicily on Wednesday kicked and punched the teacher, breaking one of his ribs. The incident happened at the Vittorini school in Avola. The couple attacked the teacher in front of other students, sources said. The teacher was taken to the city's Di Maria Hospital. Carabinieri have cited the couple - the man aged 47, the woman 33 - for bodily harm and interrupting a public service.