Diaw 30 yr-term for Olsen murder upheld (2)

Florence, January 10 - Senegalese national Cheik Diaw, 27, on Wednesday had his 30-year prison term upheld for the murder of American artist Ashley Olsen in Florence on January 9 2016. The prosecutor in the Florence appeals case had requested life imprisonment. Diaw was arrested January 14 2016 after he was identified with help from surveillance camera footage as leaving a club with the victim and subsequently accompanying her to her home. Olsen, 35, was found by her Italian artist boyfriend Federico Fiorentini in her flat with trauma to the head and signs of ligature strangulation on January 9. She had been out of touch with Fiorentini for a few days following an argument, and had spent the night with Diaw. According to initial reports, the Senegalese man admitted under interrogation to being responsible for her death but said it was not intentional. Olsen, originally from Florida, was living in Florence where her father, an architect, works at an art school.