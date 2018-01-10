Nestlé close to selling US bars to Ferrero for 2.8 bn (3)

New York
10/01/2018
New York, January 10 - Nestlé is close to selling its American chocolate bar business to Italian confectioner Ferrero for 2.8 billion dollars, Bloomberg said Wednesday. The Italian group has been vying with Hershey of the US to get the US chocolate interests of the Swiss transnational group, the world's largest food and beverage group. A deal between Nestlé and Ferrero could be signed by Sunday, Bloomberg said. The acquisition would enable Ferrero to strengthen its presence on the US market after buying Candy sweets in December, an operation that boosted its chunk of the American market to 4.8%.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa
di Giuseppe Lo Re
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online