Woman beaten to death by partner she let back (4)

Novara
10/01/2018
Novara, January 10 - An Italian woman was beaten to death by a partner she had let back into her life after he served prison time for domestic violence, sources said Wednesday. The woman had also defended him on several occasions, sources said. The man, 46, killed the woman, 45, in their home at Sozzago near Novara. Novara Prosecutor Marilinda Mineccia said "the man is still being questioned and there are no known complaints by the victim against him". The man also has a record of resisting arrest, she said. Mineccia said the probe was at a "delicate stage".
