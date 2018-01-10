Rome

Raggi blames Rome trash crisis on region (2)

'Delayed approval' says M5S mayor

Raggi blames Rome trash crisis on region (2)

Rome, January 10 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday blamed the regional government of Lazio for the Italian capital's trash crisis. She said that trash company AMA asked the government to approve shifting waste disposal outside the region ahead of an expected Christmas emergency but "(Governor Nicola) Zingaretti only freed up the request after a month". She said the regional authorities had justified the delay by saying their computer systems had failed to work properly. "So an alleged fault in the PCs of the region threw the regional system into chaos and created problems for millions of Romans," said the mayor, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti tra Italia e Germania

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti
tra Italia e Germania

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33