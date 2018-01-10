Raggi blames Rome trash crisis on region (2)

Rome, January 10 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday blamed the regional government of Lazio for the Italian capital's trash crisis. She said that trash company AMA asked the government to approve shifting waste disposal outside the region ahead of an expected Christmas emergency but "(Governor Nicola) Zingaretti only freed up the request after a month". She said the regional authorities had justified the delay by saying their computer systems had failed to work properly. "So an alleged fault in the PCs of the region threw the regional system into chaos and created problems for millions of Romans," said the mayor, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).