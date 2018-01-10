Savona

180 warder cadets poisoned

In Savona

180 warder cadets poisoned

Savona, January 10 - A number of cadets in the academy for jail warders in the northwestern Italian city of Savona were taken to hospital suffering from poisoning Wednesday. Investigators think their drinking water may have been poisoned. In all, 180 cadets out of a total of 274 were affected in the incident.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti tra Italia e Germania

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti
tra Italia e Germania

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33