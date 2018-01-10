Rome

'Sex pest' judge's dismissal confirmed (3)

Disciplinary procedure for harassing female students

'Sex pest' judge's dismissal confirmed (3)

Rome, January 10 - The Council of State, Italy's top administrative court, on Wednesday ruled in favor of dismissing its member, alleged sex pest Francesco Bellomo. The meeting lasted over two hours and the decision was almost unanimous. Bellomo is under a disciplinary procedure for a case linked to a prestigious law school for would-be judges that he was in charge of. He has been accused of using his authority to pressure female students into sex and for making some pupils attend the courses in mini-skirts, high heels and make-up. He is also reportedly under investigation for insisting that his trainees not be married. Investigations into the case are underway in Bari and Piacenza. photo: Bellomo at a party

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti tra Italia e Germania

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti
tra Italia e Germania

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33