'Sex pest' judge's dismissal confirmed (3)

Rome
10/01/2018
Rome, January 10 - The Council of State, Italy's top administrative court, on Wednesday ruled in favor of dismissing its member, alleged sex pest Francesco Bellomo. The meeting lasted over two hours and the decision was almost unanimous. Bellomo is under a disciplinary procedure for a case linked to a prestigious law school for would-be judges that he was in charge of. He has been accused of using his authority to pressure female students into sex and for making some pupils attend the courses in mini-skirts, high heels and make-up. He is also reportedly under investigation for insisting that his trainees not be married. Investigations into the case are underway in Bari and Piacenza. photo: Bellomo at a party
