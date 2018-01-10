100 warder cadets poisoned

Savona
10/01/2018
Savona, January 10 - A number of cadets in the academy for jail warders in the northwestern Italian city of Savona were taken to hospital suffering from poisoning Wednesday. Investigators think their drinking water may have been poisoned. In all, 100 cadets were affected in the incident.
