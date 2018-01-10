Transsexual sought in manager's death in Milan (2)

Milan, January 10 - Police said Wednesday they are seeking a transsexual in the death of a manager in a Milan flat. There were no signs of violence on the body of Enrico Maccari, 55, and he may have had a heart attack while having sex with the transsexual, who rented the flat. The transsexual may have decided to move out so as not to be bothered by police, they said. The body of Maccari, an Italian manager who went missing from Bellinzona in Switzerland on Christmas Day, was found on Tuesday. The body of Maccari, a manager in a pharmaceuticals firm, was found in an apartment in Via Fratelli Pozzi in the northern Italian city, an area where many sex workers ply their trade in their homes. His body was lying in the living room of a two-family flat, they said. The Milan flying squad, which is investigating, has ordered an autopsy to establish cause of death. The manager's car was found in the same area on December 29. Police found packets of medicine, his computer and other personal effects in the vehicle - but not his ID documents, credit cards or two cellphones. Police said they were ready to consider all leads. It is not yet known why Maccari was in Milan. Acquaintances told police he did not have any contacts in that area of Milan, on its northern outskirts. Born in Lecco but resident for some time in Bellinzona, Maccari had recently changed jobs. His children said he had not shown any signs of concern in the days leading up to his disappearance. Police said they will try to establish if he fell ill and died, killed himself or was murdered.