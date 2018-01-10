Whirlpool's Embraco sacks 500 workers (3)

Turin
10/01/2018
Turin, January 10 - Whirlpool unit Embraco on Wednesday started the process of firing 497 of its 537 workers at its plant at Riva di Chieri near Turin. The factory's trade unions announced the move, which comes three months after the company decided to cut production there, shifting it to other factories in the group. Embraco makes compressors for fridges.
