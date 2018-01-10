Turin

Whirlpool's Embraco sacks 500 workers (3)

At plant near Turin

Turin, January 10 - Whirlpool unit Embraco on Wednesday started the process of firing 497 of its 537 workers at its plant at Riva di Chieri near Turin. The factory's trade unions announced the move, which comes three months after the company decided to cut production there, shifting it to other factories in the group. Embraco makes compressors for fridges.

