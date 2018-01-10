EU 'very concerned' at vaccine skepticism (3)

Brussels, January 10 - European Commission Health Spokeswoman Anca Paduraru told ANSA Wednesday the EC was "very concerned about the rise in skepticism about vaccines" after League leader Matteo Salvini vowed to scrap compulsory school vaccinations if he gets into office. "We want to stress the importance of vaccine programmes in the protection of public health," she said. "As of today, vaccine cover remains high in the EU, and yet we are very concerned about the increase in skepticism on vaccines". She said "vaccination is the responsibility of member States and their authorities". Salvini said his League would scrap school vaccinations if its gets into power after the March 4 general election.