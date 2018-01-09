Di Maio says no longer time to leave euro (2)

Rome
09/01/2018
Rome, January 9 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday "I don't think that it's any longer the (right) time for Italy to leave the euro." Speaking on talk show Porta a Porta, he said "there will be more room" for Italy now that "the French-German axis is no longer as strong as before". The M5S has long taken a euroskeptic stance and said it would like a referendum on staying in the eurozone.
