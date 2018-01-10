Soccer: Malagò says one FIGC candidate 'makes sense'

Rome, January 10 - The head of Italian sport, Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò, said Wednesday it "made sense" to just have one candidate for the vacant post of Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) president. Italian Footballers' Association President Damiano Tommasi on Friday said he was standing for the presidency of the FIGC, left vacant when Carlo Tavecchio quit after Italy's shock failure to qualify for the World Cup. The former AS Roma midfielder, 43, said he wanted to meet players' desires to be "those who unite". Tommasi said he wanted to be an "active part of change". Tommasi had been encouraged to run by many players, coaches and officials. Elections are scheduled for January 29. No other candidate has so far come forward.