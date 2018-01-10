Milan

Di Maio says will scrub 400 laws in 1st yr of govt (3)

Milan, January 10 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday an M5S government would scrap 400 laws in its first year. "This is a country that is a hostage to laws rather than bureaucracy," he said on the stump for the March 4 general election. He was speaking at the launch of a website, leggidaabolire.it, "where everyone can propose a law to be abolished".

