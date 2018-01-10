Macron in Rome to work on Italy-France treaty (2)

Rome
10/01/2018
Rome, January 10 - French President Emmanuel Macron is set to arrive in Rome later on Wednesday for talks on a "Quirinal Treaty" on bilateral relations on the model of the treaty France signed with Germany in 1963, Élysée Palace sources said. Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni is working with Macron on the treaty, which will seek to ensure the two countries coordinate with efforts "in a systematic way". The two leaders are to give a working group the task of drafting the treaty, which is set to be named after the Quirinal Palace, the residence of the Italian president, Italian sources said. The text will be centred on bilateral relations but will also have a strong European orientation to contribute to the renewal of the European Union.
