Piedmont gets some reprieve from snow

Turin, January 10 - Severe winter weather has subsided Wednesday in the northern Piedmont region, following heavy snow in the mountains and heavy rain in low-lying areas in recent days. In Sestriere, where an apartment building was covered by an avalanche on Monday, Mayor Valter Marin issued a snow removal ordinance. Work continues there towards reopening the road connecting the town with Pinerolo, about an hour's drive east. The 69 residents of the apartment building hit by the avalanche spent their second night on Tuesday in a local hotel paid for by city authorities. On Wednesday authorities will continue technical evaluations regarding the building's safety and stability. North of Turin, the town of Macugnaga remains isolated by snow and schools will remain closed there Wednesday and Thursday. Roads to the Alpe Devero ski area and to Cheggio are closed Wednesday due to avalanche risk. The road to the Italian ski resort of Cervinia is set to reopen to traffic on Wednesday, after it was closed on Monday due to the risk of avalanches, sources said. Meanwhile, the Po River has risen four metres in the past 36 hours due to snow, rain storms and hail, according to monitoring by farmers' association Coldiretti at Ponte della Becca near Pavia.