Italian films slump 46% at box office in 2017 (2)

Rome, January 10 - Last year was a bad one for Italian films at the box office, with ticket sales down 46.35% with respect to 2016, taking them down to 16,880,223, and revenues down 44.21%, according to Mercato Cinematografico 2017 data. It said that 2017 was also a bad year for Italian cinema revenues in general, which were 11.63% down. Italian films' share of domestic market cinema revenues was 17.64%, the lowest for the last four years. It is necessary to bear in mind that 2016 was an exceptional year for Italian films, with Checco Zalone's Quo Vado taking 65.3 million euros and Paolo Genovese's Perfetti Sconosciuti taking 17.3 million.