Italy should be vaccinated against incompetents-Lorenzin (2)

Rome, January 10 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin hit back on Wednesday after League leader Matteo Salvini said a centre-right government would abolish her law making vaccinations obligatory for school admission. "Italy should be vaccinated against incompetents," Lorenzin said via Twitter. "The position of Salvini and other top League figures, who today say that they want to abolish the vaccination obligation as the first measure (in government) is the same as that of the 5-Star Movement. "The League is playing with the health of the Italian people, with the health of our children, for a few votes more".