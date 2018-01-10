Pope treats homeless, inmates, refugees to circus trip

Vatican City, January 10 - Pope Francis is treating a group of prisoners, homeless people and other people in need to a trip to the circus, Papal Almoner Monsignor Konrad Krajewski said Wednesday. "On the afternoon of tomorrow, January 11, Pope Francis invites the poor, homeless, refugees, a group of inmates, people and families most in need and the volunteers who help them to take part in a circus show," he said. The Circo Medrano has made available places for around 2,100 people at its big tent in the Saxa Rubra area of Rome. The people in need with also receive a packed dinner at the end of the show.