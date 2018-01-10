Our govt will scrap vaccine obligation - Salvini (2)

Rome, January 10 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday a centre-right government would scrap a law passed by the current executive making vaccinations obligatory for school admission. "We'll cancel the Lorenzin law," he said referring to the legislation drafted by Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin. "Vaccinations yes, obligation no". Salvini also said the centre-right coalition would scrap "the absurd tax on electronic cigarettes" if it wins the March 4 general election. The centre-left alliance is currently ahead in the polls.