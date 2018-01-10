North-east 'happy' about Berlusconi on Jobs Act-Renzi (2)

Rome

Rome, January 10 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi used irony on Wednesday to criticise Forza Italia chief Silvio Berlusconi's proposal to abolish the Jobs Act labour reform, which was passed by the former's 2014-16 government. The controversial reform, among other things, waters down the regulations on unfair dismissal, with the aim being to encourage firms to take on young people on stable, open-ended labour contracts. "The north-east will be happy," Renzi told Radio Capital when asked about the proposal. "I'd like to see what entrepreneurs think about returning to the labour world of the past".

