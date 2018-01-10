Road to Cervinia reopening after avalanche alert (2)

Aosta

Two-day isolation for 5,000 tourists set to end

Aosta, January 10 - The road to the Italian ski resort of Cervinia is set to reopen to traffic on Wednesday, after it was closed on Monday due to the risk of avalanches, sources said. This will end two days of isolation for around 5,000 tourists at the resort below the Gran Becca mountain, most of them foreign. "(The road is open) but it will take time to make it possible for traffic to pass on it," Alpine guide Giuliano Trucco, a member of the local avalanche committee, told ANSA. "On average it is covered by a metre and a half of snow. "It will be possible to use it early in the afternoon".

