Fontana to run for centre right in Lombardy-Berlusconi (2)

Fontana to run for centre right in Lombardy-Berlusconi

Polls in favour of former Varese mayor says FI leader

Polls in favour of former Varese mayor says FI leader

Rome, January 10 - Forza Italia leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday that former Varese mayor Attilio Fontana is set to be the centre right's candidate in March's regional elections in Lombardy. Incumbent Governor Roberto Maroni said Monday that he is not standing again for personal reasons. Varese, like Maroni, is a member of the right wing, Euroskeptic League party. Former education minister Mariastella Gelmini of Forza Italia was also being considered. "I think the centre right candidate for Lombardy will be Attilio Fontana," Berlusconi told Radio Anch'io. "(League leader Matteo) Salvini proposed him. We asked for polls to be done and they gave positive results for the name given by the League".

