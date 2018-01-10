Fontana to run for centre right in Lombardy-Berlusconi (2)

Rome, January 10 - Forza Italia leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday that former Varese mayor Attilio Fontana is set to be the centre right's candidate in March's regional elections in Lombardy. Incumbent Governor Roberto Maroni said Monday that he is not standing again for personal reasons. Varese, like Maroni, is a member of the right wing, Euroskeptic League party. Former education minister Mariastella Gelmini of Forza Italia was also being considered. "I think the centre right candidate for Lombardy will be Attilio Fontana," Berlusconi told Radio Anch'io. "(League leader Matteo) Salvini proposed him. We asked for polls to be done and they gave positive results for the name given by the League".