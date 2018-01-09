Rome

Man attacks passersby in central Rome

Journalist among victims

Man attacks passersby in central Rome

Rome, January 9 - A 30-year-old Italian man attacked tourists, girls and a journalist in Rome's central Largo Chigi Monday evening, police said Tuesday. The man has been ordered to stay at home where police can find him on charges of bodily harm and resisting arrest. The man started his rampage by pulling the hair of two girls before punching a New Zealand tourist and a journalist who had just left work.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti tra Italia e Germania

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti
tra Italia e Germania

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33