Man attacks passersby in central Rome

Rome
09/01/2018
Rome, January 9 - A 30-year-old Italian man attacked tourists, girls and a journalist in Rome's central Largo Chigi Monday evening, police said Tuesday. The man has been ordered to stay at home where police can find him on charges of bodily harm and resisting arrest. The man started his rampage by pulling the hair of two girls before punching a New Zealand tourist and a journalist who had just left work.
