3 friars indictment to be asked for 20 mn 'hole' (3)

Milan, January 9 - Milan prosecutors have been instructed to seek the trial for misappropriation of three Franciscan friars, former managers of three of the order's agencies, in a probe into a 20-million-euro hole in the Franciscan's finances. A preliminary investigations judge did not accept the prosecutors' request to shelve the case. The probe had also involved a "self-styled" investor-trustee, Leonida Rossi, who later killed himself, sources said. photo: Franciscan friars in Assisi