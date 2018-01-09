Thuggish campaigns agst me from Salvini - Fornero (3)

Rome, January 9 - Former labour minister Elsa Fornero on Tuesday accused League leader Matteo Salvini of organising "thuggish" campaigns against her because of a 20111 pension reform. "The personal attacks only show his pettiness and I don't want to recall those thuggish campaigns he organised under the home of my parents, which I find political barbarism," she said. Salvini has long vowed to scrap the Fornero pension reform, which overnight left thousands without a pension or salary and which is progressively raising the retirement age to 67 for both sexes. His critics say doing away with the reform is financially unsustainable.