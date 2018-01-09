Relaxed elegance reigns at Pitti Uomo

Florence, January 9 - Relaxed elegance plays the lead role in men's wear fall-winter 2018 collections presented by 1,244 international brands at the Pitti Uomo trade fair opening Tuesday through Friday in Florence. A staple for next winter seen at the leading international fair is the knit blazer, the epitome of comfortable elegance. Indeed men's wear collections displayed at the Fortezza da Basso are focusing on high-quality classics with a contemporary twist and an eye on sportswear. The king of cashmere Brunello Cucinelli has opted for a combination of colors and patterns that vie for fresh elegance. A notable look by tailor Gabriele Pasini for next fall is the grey flannel suit with a fine pink pinstripe to jazz up the look. Oversized coats and trench coats come with unexpected twists, including a belted jacquard number debuted by Gabriele Pasini, an Italian brand that honors its Neapolitan heritage while paying homage to classic British styles. Marche tailor Lardini has embraced a soft fit as seen in the brand's interpretation of the knit blazer. Paoloni has created a line with a vintage taste, including three-piece suits. Again, knit blazers are playing the lead role both in single and double-breasted designs. Patterns include pinstripes and glen checks. Corneliani is presenting classic wardrobe essentials that are functional and perfect for business. The fine tailoring with colored details, often found in the lining, are designed in a soft silhouette that oozes relaxed elegance. Neapolitan shirtmakers Finamore, a company founded in 1925 by Carolina and now managed by the third generation, is going for the full look with a collection honoring Finamore's new status as a global brand. Florentine brand Malo, Italy's oldest cashmere producer, is celebrating its 45th anniversary with an art installation at the city's Limonaia, called Back to the Future, and an exhibit of its finest knits including a fabric in cashmere and vicuna. Trekking is the inspiration of ZZegna as the brand presents a multifunctional collection with sartorial pieces in comfortable silhouettes with bouclé, tweed and checked patterns. And accessories are key in making the difference, as seen in the cashmere scarves by Lanificio Faliero Sarti, whose artful patterns add a splash of color and edge to fall looks.