4 unknown hairs on Macchi's body (2)

Varese, January 9 - Four hairs belonging to an unknown person were found on the body of Lidia Macchi, a Varese student stabbed to death in January 1987, when it was exhumed in march 2016, experts told a judge Tuesday. They said the hairs did not belong to the victim or the accused, Stefano Binda. The experts appointed by the preliminary investigations judge, including pathologist Cristina Cattaneo and Carabinieri RIS forensic unit Parma chief Giampietro Lago, set out the results of their long analysis. Of these, they said four head hairs did not belong to Macchi or to her family. By DNA analysis, they also said they could rule out "with certainty" that they belonged to Bonda, who is on trial in Varese. Macchi was killed with 29 stab wounds.

