M5S open to external candidates says Di Maio (2)

Rome, January 9 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday his group was open to external candidates, as well as those chosen by its online candidacy process, for the March 4 general election. Speaking on talk show Porta a Porta, he said "that means giving opportunities to people who work in schools, associations, to businesspeople, to take part in our process". Di Maio said the other parties were picking candidates from inside their ranks while "we are doing a public selection and we are identifying the best minds".