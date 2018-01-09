Rome temp low highest for almost 100 yrs (2)

Rome

Previous in 1920

Rome, January 9 - The temperature low in Rome last night, 15.4 degrees, was "a real record high that hadn't been registered in almost a century" at this time of the year, meteorologist Franca Mangianti said Tuesday. The previous highest low temperature was 14.2 degrees registered on January 6 1920, said Mangianti. Mangianti is president of the Associazione Bernacca and for 40 years has been head of the Osservatorio Meteorologico del Collegio Romano which has been registering daily temperatures in the Italian capital since 1782.

