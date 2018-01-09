Rome

11-mth tax take up 0.9% to 408 bn (2)

VAT take up 3.6% to 110.6 bn

11-mth tax take up 0.9% to 408 bn (2)

Rome, January 9 - Tax revenues in the first 11 months of last year were up 0.9% to 408 billion euros, the economy ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said there had been a "boom" in split payments, with VAT up 12% in November. The VAT take was 3.6% up to 110.6 billion in the first 11 months of the year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33