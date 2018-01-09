11-mth tax take up 0.9% to 408 bn (2)

Rome
09/01/2018
Rome, January 9 - Tax revenues in the first 11 months of last year were up 0.9% to 408 billion euros, the economy ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said there had been a "boom" in split payments, with VAT up 12% in November. The VAT take was 3.6% up to 110.6 billion in the first 11 months of the year.
