Rome

Maroni says only seeking new life (3)

Not standign again 'for personal reasons', governor reiterates

Rome, January 9 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni reiterated Tuesday he was not seeking re-election in March 4 elections and was not going to stand for any other position, other than seeking "a new life", after speculation he could be a centre-right premier candidate. Maroni said "I didn't ask for anything and I'm not looking for anything," reiterating that he was standing down "for personal reasons". The only deal Maroni has with Silvio Berlusconi is to become president of his former soccer club, AC Milan, the Lombardy governor said of the three-time ex-premier, centre-right leader and billionaire media magnate. "I've heard of this secret deal supposedly between me and Berlusconi," said Maroni, who said yesterday he will not seek re-election on March 4. "I confirm it, not to be premier, but to be the president of Milan if he buys it back". Maroni was speaking after a meeting on autonomy at the regional affairs ministry.

