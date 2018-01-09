CONSOB arbitrator opens to 4 saved bank clients (3)

Milan, January 9 - The financial disputes arbitrator of bourse regulator CONSOB on Tuesday opened up to bilked savers from four saved banks - Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe - suing the banks who have taken them over for their lost savings. UBI Banca now owns Marche, Etruria and CariChieti while BPER owns CariFe. Shareholders and bondholders in the four banks lost their live savings and are seeking compensation. "The clients of the old bank, just as they could have made compensation claims on the Old Bank," the arbitrator said, "in the same way can only deem themselves legitimised to proceed also vis a vis the New Bank", said the ruling by the arbitrator.