Milan

CONSOB arbitrator opens to 4 saved bank clients (3)

May seek compensation from new owners

CONSOB arbitrator opens to 4 saved bank clients (3)

Milan, January 9 - The financial disputes arbitrator of bourse regulator CONSOB on Tuesday opened up to bilked savers from four saved banks - Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe - suing the banks who have taken them over for their lost savings. UBI Banca now owns Marche, Etruria and CariChieti while BPER owns CariFe. Shareholders and bondholders in the four banks lost their live savings and are seeking compensation. "The clients of the old bank, just as they could have made compensation claims on the Old Bank," the arbitrator said, "in the same way can only deem themselves legitimised to proceed also vis a vis the New Bank", said the ruling by the arbitrator.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33