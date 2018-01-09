Missing manager found dead in Milan (4)

Milan, January 9 - A 55-year-old Italian manager who went missing from Bellinzona in Switzerland on Christmas Day, Enrico Maccari, was found dead in Milan on Tuesday. The body of Maccari, a manager in a pharmaceuticals firm, was found in an apartment in Via Pozzi in the northern Italian city. The Milan flying squad is investigating. The manager's car was found in the area on December 29. Police found packets of medicine, his computer and other personal effects in the vehicle - but not his ID documents, credit cards or two cellphones. Police said they were ready to consider all leads. It is not yet known why Maccari was in Milan. Acquaintances told police he did not have any contacts in that area of Milan, on its northern outskirts. Born in Lecco but resident for some time in Bellinzona, Maccari had recently changed jobs. His children said he had not shown any signs of concern in the days leading up to his disappearance. Police said they will try to establish if he fell ill and died, killed himself or was murdered.