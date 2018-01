Cuckolded husband shoots love rival in Palermo

Palermo, January 9 - A cuckolded Sicilian husband organised an 'honour' reprisal in Palermo last week, shooting and injuring his love rival and the man's mother-in-law, police said Tuesday. Silvestro aka 'Silvio' Sardina carried out the shooting of Gaetano La Vecchia and Teresa Caviglia along with two other men, his father Francesco Paolo and cousin Juzef Sardina, aka 'u tunisino (the Tunisian), police said. La Vecchia was shot three times in the groin, while Caviglia suffered a flesh wound and did not have to be hospitalised. photo: Silvestro Sardina