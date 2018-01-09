Judge arrested for bid-rigging (3)

Massa Carrara
09/01/2018
Massa Carrara, January 9 - A Pisa judge was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bid-rigging in Massa Carrara along with six others. Roberto Bufo, 56, was arrested along with a former Tuscany regional councillor, also from Pisa, 84-year-old Virgilio Luvisotti. Bufo, Luvisotti and the others are accused of conspiracy to commit fraud as well as bid-rigging. Also ending up in handcuffs were 65-year-old Roberto Ferrandi, Massa judicial sales chief, his daughter Francesca, a 30-year-old lawyer, and Oberto Cecchetti, 72, from Rome, a justice of the peace. Luvisotti's right-hand man Giovanni Avino was placed under house arrest along with 53-year-old Luca Paglianti, an architect.
