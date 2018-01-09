Venice

Man shoots dead neighbour in Venice

Murder of friend puzzles police

Man shoots dead neighbour in Venice

Venice, January 9 - A man shot dead a friend and neighbour in Venice on Monday night. The alleged murderer, 51-year-old Ciro Esposito, a Campania native, was arrested for the suspected murder of 48-year-old Ivano Gritti. Esposito, a petty thief, was squatting in a flat close to Gritti's. Gritti knocked on Esposito's door Tuesday morning. Esposito opened it and shot him twice, once in the eye, police said. Police said they had found photos of the pair hugging each other on Facebook. They said they did not know what had caused their friendship to end.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33