Man shoots dead neighbour in Venice

Venice
09/01/2018
Venice, January 9 - A man shot dead a friend and neighbour in Venice on Monday night. The alleged murderer, 51-year-old Ciro Esposito, a Campania native, was arrested for the suspected murder of 48-year-old Ivano Gritti. Esposito, a petty thief, was squatting in a flat close to Gritti's. Gritti knocked on Esposito's door Tuesday morning. Esposito opened it and shot him twice, once in the eye, police said. Police said they had found photos of the pair hugging each other on Facebook. They said they did not know what had caused their friendship to end.
