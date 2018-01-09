Berlusconi says awaiting polling on Fontana, Gelmini (3)

Rome
09/01/2018
Rome, January 9 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday the centre right coalition was awaiting the results of polling against the centre-left opponent in Lombardy before picking between former Varese mayor Attilio Fontana and former education minister Mariastella Gelmini as their governor candidate in regional elections on March 4. "We are waiting to see how they perform" in the polls against the Democratic Party (PD) candidate, Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori, said the three-time ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader. Fontana is a candidate proposed by FI's main ally, the League, in place of incumbent Governor Roberto Maroni of the League, who has said he is not standing again for personal reasons. The other allies in the coalition are the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) and a small centrist group. The elections in Lombardy - and also in Lazio - are taking place on the same day as the general election. photo: Berlusconi with Gelmini on November 17
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
di Piero Gaeta
Un tragico destino, come quello del padre
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Il fascino della cugina Marina
di Giuseppe Toscano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online