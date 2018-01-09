Rome

Berlusconi says awaiting polling on Fontana, Gelmini (3)

To see how they rate agst PD man Gori

Berlusconi says awaiting polling on Fontana, Gelmini (3)

Rome, January 9 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday the centre right coalition was awaiting the results of polling against the centre-left opponent in Lombardy before picking between former Varese mayor Attilio Fontana and former education minister Mariastella Gelmini as their governor candidate in regional elections on March 4. "We are waiting to see how they perform" in the polls against the Democratic Party (PD) candidate, Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori, said the three-time ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader. Fontana is a candidate proposed by FI's main ally, the League, in place of incumbent Governor Roberto Maroni of the League, who has said he is not standing again for personal reasons. The other allies in the coalition are the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) and a small centrist group. The elections in Lombardy - and also in Lazio - are taking place on the same day as the general election. photo: Berlusconi with Gelmini on November 17

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33