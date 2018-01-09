Berlusconi says awaiting polling on Fontana, Gelmini (3)

Rome, January 9 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday the centre right coalition was awaiting the results of polling against the centre-left opponent in Lombardy before picking between former Varese mayor Attilio Fontana and former education minister Mariastella Gelmini as their governor candidate in regional elections on March 4. "We are waiting to see how they perform" in the polls against the Democratic Party (PD) candidate, Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori, said the three-time ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader. Fontana is a candidate proposed by FI's main ally, the League, in place of incumbent Governor Roberto Maroni of the League, who has said he is not standing again for personal reasons. The other allies in the coalition are the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) and a small centrist group. The elections in Lombardy - and also in Lazio - are taking place on the same day as the general election. photo: Berlusconi with Gelmini on November 17