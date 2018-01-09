Woman dies in snow-blocked ambulance at Sestriere (3)

Turin
09/01/2018
Turin, January 9 - A 70-year-old woman suffering from a cerebral haemorrhage died last night on an ambulance after the vehicle was held up by a tree felled by snow on the road from Sestriere to Susa hospital. "Time was very short, we should have arrived in the hospital in 15 minutes, a difficult time even with a clear road," said Carlo Florindi, president of the Red Cross in nearby Bardonecchia. The woman was revived several times in the ambulance. Despite this, she did not make it. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital in Susa.
